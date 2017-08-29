Google plans to comply with EU shopping search demands

Google has agreed to comply with demands from the European Union to alter its shopping search results, after getting hit with a record-breaking antitrust fine of €2.42bn ($2.72bn).

A spokesperson for the internet giant confirmed to ZDNet it has informed the European Commission of its planned remedies to comply with their decision. The company did not share details on how it planned to change search results.

The EU in June fined Google for abusing its market dominance as a search engine to promote its own comparison shopping service, displaying it more prominently in search results than rival comparison shopping services.

European regulators gave Google 60 days to propose a plan for ending its anti-competitive conduct -- that deadline fell on Tuesday. Google has 90 days to implement its plans. If it fails to comply with the EU demands by September 28, Google or its parent-company Alphabet will face additional penalty payments of five percent of its average daily revenue.

After the EU handed down its initial ruling on the matter, Google suggested it would appeal the decision, telling ZDNet, "We respectfully disagree with the conclusions announced today. We will review the Commission's decision in detail as we consider an appeal, and we look forward to continuing to make our case."

