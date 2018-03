Spanish language blog Movil Zona reported that Vodafone said it was immediately sending new memory cards to people who bought phones using those cards.

After malware related to the Mariposa botnet was discovered on a second HTC Magic phone from Vodafone this week, a Vodafone spokesperson issued a statement to CNET on Thursday saying it was a "local incident in Spain."

