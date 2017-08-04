Report: Next Apple Watch to gain LTE connectivity, all new form factor

The Apple Watch is about to undergo a drastic change according to two separate reports published late Friday.

Bloomberg first broke the news that Apple plans on breaking the Apple Watch free from the iPhone by adding an Intel based LTE modem to the watch. Currently, when an Apple Watch user is outside of Wi-Fi coverage and without an iPhone, the Apple Watch is unable to connect to the Internet.

According to the report, Apple intends on introducing the cellular capable watch alongside the three new iPhones this fall. It's unclear if an additional monthly fee will be required by carriers as is currently the requirement for LTE smart watches.

Shortly after Bloomberg's story was published, popular Apple blogger John Gruber shared the story, adding "No mention in Businessweek's report, though, of the all-new form factor that I've heard is coming for this year's new watches."

This is the first time we've heard reports that Apple would change the overall look of its smartwatch. However, we've previously heard that Apple was working on a cellular version of the watch, but has had to delay the new model due to battery life concerns.

Battery life is still an issue with a device of this size that's constantly connected to a network, but perhaps the new form factor will add some room for a bigger battery without significantly increasing the watch size.

Bloomberg's report indicates the new model will be called Apple Watch Series 3.

