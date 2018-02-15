Rid yourself of password hassles with an Everykey for $99

ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter scours the web for great deals on computers, phones, services and much more. Prices and availability are accurate at the time deals are shared. Some products and services may not be available outside the U.S. Follow BBH on Facebook and Twitter, where he's known as The Cheapskate.

Everykey

Build a better password-management solution and the world will beat a path to your door. Because, let's face it, the current options all have one shortcoming or another.

Is Everykey that better solution? I don't know, but I do know you can pay less to find out: For a limited time, you can get an Everykey security fob for $99 shipped. Regular price: $165.

Even better, if you order four, your price drops to $79 per unit.

The key to happiness?

Okay, so what's an Everykey? It's a little keychain-friendly fob that wirelessly unlocks your PC (Windows, Mac or Linux) and mobile device (Android, iOS).

It relies on Bluetooth, so all it needs is proximity to the device and presto: password inserted. So, basically, it's a hardware-based password manager, one that doesn't require the user to remember -- or enter -- a master password.

Noteworthy specs include 128-bit AES encryption, spoof prevention and a remote-freeze option that lets you temporarily deactivate the fob.

According to Everykey, the rechargeable battery should last up to 15 days -- not great, but at least you get email notifications when the battery is running low. That should help you avoid any oh-great-my-fob's-dead moments.

The back-story

Everykey launched on Kickstarter back in 2014, and although the campaign was successful, the company quickly gained notoriety as a crowdfunding failure: It literally took three years to complete development and ship a finished product.

Meanwhile, more notoriety: In 2015 Everykey went to Indiegogo for a second fundraising campaign, this time with murder-suspect/presidential-candidate John McAfee as the face of the company.

None of that really matters if the product works as advertised -- I just think it's an interesting tale.

Alas, I haven't been able to locate any real-world, hands-on reviews. ZDNet hasn't covered it, except to highlight it as a "stand-out security gadget" of CES 2016.

If you've had the chance to try one yourself, by all means share your review in the comments. I do think this a great chance for any company to vet the Everykey, as it's available at a 40-percent discount. And price notwithstanding, it may well be a better password-management solution than what you have now.

Your thoughts?