Rootstock acquires Kenandy as ERP on Salesforce platform consolidates

Rootstock, a cloud supply chain and manufacturing vendor built on Salesforce's platform, said it will acquire Kenandy, which focuses on enterprise relationship management applications.

The move is notable because it expands Rootstock's footprint. Rootstock, founded in 2008, focuses on distributors, supply chain companies and manufacturers. Kenandy combines quote to cash and ERP into one cloud application and can reach more industries.

With the purchase, Rootstock CEO Patrick Garrehy said the company will have the scale to compete with Oracle-NetSuite, Microsoft and SAP. The acquisition also means that Rootstock, best known as a key industry cloud player, will be going more horizontal.

Kenandy, founded in 2010, will add more developers to help Rootstock combine its applications with Salesforce's various clouds. Kenandy also builds cloud applications built on the Salesforce platform and in some ways takes out a Rootstock rival.