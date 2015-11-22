SaaS video tool Wipster brews integration with Adobe

Video collaboration tool maker Wipster is poised to launch an integration with Adobe's video editing software to allow producers and their clients to collaboratively review and mark-up projects from within the video editing suite.

Wellington-based Wipster has been working on the integration with Adobe, which has four million users on its Premier Pro video editing suite, Wipster founder Rollo Wenlock says.

Wenlock says collaboration is a pain point Adobe has tried to address before.

Kristen Lunman, Wipster's COO, says Wipster is like Google docs for video. The company grew out of film-maker founder Wenlock's frustration at his inability to streamline the collaboration process, which relied heavily on email communication.

In 2013, Wenlock had the inspiration to create a system that would allow users to write on the video frame and respond to each other's comments.

After getting together with Wipster co-founder and developer Nicholas Green, an minimal viable product was developed over two nights.

James Findlater then joined the team to help improve the design and create a compelling user experience.

Since then, Wipster has raised around NZ$1.5 million in seed funding and refined its business model through participation in Creative HQ's Lightning Lab accelerator in Wellington, New Zealand.Wipster, which targets the rapidly growing market for short-form video, formally launched out of beta into the US market last October and has had 10,000 users on its platform, with around 1000 of those now paid subscribers.Short-form marketing, HR, training and other video is where the traction is, Lunman says. Video is forecast to be 85 percent of internet traffic and 65 percent of business website traffic by 2018 and increasingly large organisations are building their own production capabilities in-house.

Users such as NBC, Evernote, Shopify and fellow Wellington-based company Xero subscribe to Wipster's Microsoft Azure-based software as a service platform, which is also soon to be augmented with a mobile-responsive app.

Wenlock says short-from "micro-content" is far larger than, for instance, the movie industry. It is also more open to using cloud-based SaaS products.

However, delivering a great user experience that is understandable and repeatable is key, he says. Wipster aims to become indispensable.

"We view video as becoming the new document," he says. "Companies that don't see it that way will be left behind."

Wipster isn't just dealing with Adobe. Wenlock says he has spent six months talking to companies in video production ecosystem about integration and partnering.

As to competitors, Wenlock singles out Frame.io. While the two companies started with different focuses, the two seem to be converging.