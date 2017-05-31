Salesforce adds turnkey tools for partner relationship management to Sales Cloud

Salesforce is adding more channel and partner support into its Sales Cloud.

The company launched Sales Cloud Partner Relationship Management (PRM) as a sales app. The idea is to better manage and track partner, distributor and reseller sales. Customers typically had to build out partner apps and experiences on the Salesforce platform.

Greg Gsell, senior director of product marketing at Salesforce, said the company took what it learned from customer apps for partners and rolled it up into a turnkey effort. "The reason why now is that we wanted to make it easier for customers to get up and running with partners," he said.

Many companies depend on partner distribution for sales. Salesforce's PRM app will give customers the ability to build partner communities and portals with a few clicks and integrate the channel with direct sales.

The move to focus on the channel comes after Salesforce launched a high-velocity sales feature for Sales Cloud.

The features of Sales Cloud PRM include:

A setup wizard to allow channel managers to configure and deploy apps. Leads, deals and marketing development funds will be integrated.

A content management system for content, graphics and videos as well as an Einstein AI-powered content recommendation engine. Sales Cloud PRM will integrate with Adobe's content management tools.

Channel marketing automation tools including messaging and marketing tools.

Sales Cloud PRM is generally available and run $25 per member per month. Einstein content recommendations will be available in the second half with other features available in June.

Here's a look at a few screen shots of Sales Cloud PRM: