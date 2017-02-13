Salesforce brings Einstein AI to Service Cloud

Salesforce is giving its Service Cloud customer service platform the Einstein AI treatment.

The CRM giant on Monday rolled out Service Cloud Einstein, a souped up version of its customer service cloud designed to make work more intuitive for customer service agents and their managers. Of course, Einstein is Salesforce's artificial intelligence effort released during the company's Dreamforce conference last year.

For the customer service agent, Service Cloud Einstein helps optimize how calls are routed via a new feature called Einstein Case Management. Using machine learning, cases are automatically escalated and classified as they come in, and relevant information for case resolution is automatically surfaced. It also ensures that high priority cases are pushed through more quickly.

The platform also works to automate much of the initial information gathering, mostly via chatbots, so agents are prepared with background information before they interact with the customer.

The second component of Service Cloud Einstein is for the customer service supervisor. Aptly named Einstein Supervisor, the platform uses a mix of AI-powered analytics (from the Analytics Cloud's Service Wave analytics app), real-time insights and smart data discovery to give managers a better sense of agent availability, queues and wait times.

"Customers today expect and demand great service experiences," said Adam Blitzer, EVP and GM for Service and Sales Clouds at Salesforce. "Service Cloud Einstein empowers companies to transform any customer service interaction into a smart conversation that drives brand loyalty and creates customers for life."

Einstein Supervisor is generally available today, but Einstein Case Management won't be available until a pilot period later this year.

SEE ALSO: