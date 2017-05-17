Salesforce Commerce Cloud gets AI updates, Android Pay integration

Salesforce is rolling out updates to its Commerce Cloud Einstein platform aimed at boosting its AI-powered personalization capabilities. The new features include updates to order management tools and mobile site reference architecture, as well as an integration with Google's Android Pay.

Here's a rundown of the updates:

Einstein Predictive Sort uses a machine learning algorithm built from order history and web behavior to personalize the product layout that appears in search and category pages on e-commerce sites.

uses a machine learning algorithm built from order history and web behavior to personalize the product layout that appears in search and category pages on e-commerce sites. Order management algorithms that help retailers connect customer demand with inventory supply in the most cost-effective way possible. Salesforce says this is particularly useful in scenarios such as buy online/pickup in-store and ship from store.

algorithms that help retailers connect customer demand with inventory supply in the most cost-effective way possible. Salesforce says this is particularly useful in scenarios such as buy online/pickup in-store and ship from store. Mobile site reference architecture provides an out-of-the-box mobile website blueprint that spells out best practices for improving the mobile shopping experience.

provides an out-of-the-box mobile website blueprint that spells out best practices for improving the mobile shopping experience. Android Pay integration means that the mobile wallet service is now delivered inside of Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

Salesforce also updated Trailhead, its "gamified" learning platform, to cover the latest Commerce Cloud features.

"The connected consumer is rapidly disrupting retail, creating a new imperative for brands to deliver smarter, more personal shopping experiences everywhere," said Jeff Barnett, CEO of Salesforce Commerce Cloud "Commerce Cloud Einstein accelerates this transformation by lowering the barriers of AI for every retailer, empowering them to build consumer loyalty with every interaction and increase conversion across every channel."

Commerce Cloud Einstein is generally available today, but the new features will be rolling out over the next few months. Predictive Sort is expected to be generally available in July 2017, while the mobile site reference architecture and Android Pay integration will become available in August.

Launched last September, Commerce Cloud is the result of Salesforce's acquisition of Demandware and aims target the core base of retailers that served as Demandware's customer base. The company bought Demandware in June 2016 for $2.8 billion. As noted at the time, Salesforce's plan was to court retailers and expand as e-commerce reached more industries.