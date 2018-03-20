Salesforce reportedly in talks to buy MuleSoft

Salesforce is in advanced negotiations to acquire MuleSoft, Reuters reported Tuesday. While talks are ongoing, a deal could be finalized as soon as this week, unnamed sources said.

Salesforce declined to comment on the report, and MuleSoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 2006, MuleSoft went public last year and has more than 1,200 customers. The data integration company offers Salesforce the API connections and IoT end points that keep data flowing. This would complement Salesforce's heavy investments in AI-powered tools that analyze and glean insights from data. Before companies can start investing in AI products, they need to have better data management strategies in place, Salesforce concluded after surveying brand executives.

Salesforce went on a buying spree in 2016, acquiring several companies including Krux and Quip, and has since purchased a few other companies, including CloudCraze.