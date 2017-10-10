Salesforce rolls out new Marketing Cloud integration with Facebook

Salesforce is rolling out a new Marketing Cloud integration with Facebook that aims to help businesses take advantage of Facebook's B2B digital advertising channel.

It's called Salesforce Lead Analytics for Facebook, and as the name suggests, it lets marketers measure the effectiveness of targeted ad campaigns. The system can pull engagement stats from Facebook, Instagram and the Facebook Audience Network and create performance visualizations against key marketing automation metrics.

Previously, marketers have only been able to capture customer information from Facebook ads up until the form fill, Salesforce said.

"The Facebook lead ads API helps businesses grow by allowing them to form more meaningful relationships with business decision-makers," said Louis Moynihan, MarTech Partnerships Lead at Facebook.

"A solution like Salesforce Lead Analytics for Facebook is a great tool that leverages the power of our API to help B2B marketers better understand how their campaigns drive leads, opportunities and ultimately business outcomes."

Salesforce said the integration is available today for new and existing Salesforce Pardot and Marketing Cloud Advertising Studio Enterprise Edition customers.

