Salesforce updates Einstein AI platform with custom analytics and chatbots

Salesforce has updated its Einstein machine learning platform with new predictive insights and chatbot capabilities, the firm announced at the Dreamforce 2017 conference in San Francisco on Monday.

Now dubbed myEinstein, the goal of the platform remains the same: Lowering the barrier to entry for developers looking to work with artificial intelligence (AI). With its increasing focus on drag-and-drop methods over manual coding, it could enable an even broader group of Salesforce users to build custom AI apps across the ecosystem.

"Today, we are further democratizing AI by empowering admins and developers to transform every process and customer interaction to be more intelligent with myEinstein," Salesforce Einstein general manager John Ball said in a press release. "No other company is arming customers with both pre-built AI apps for CRM and the ability to build and customize their own with just clicks."

With the myEinstein rebranding, the Einstein platform maintains its methods of allowing users to click through a setup guide to build, train, and deploy AI models. However, two new features--Einstein Prediction Builder and Einstein Bots--are adding more depth to the user experience.

Einstein Prediction Builder allows admins to create predictive AI models in Salesforce to help them better forecast potential business outcomes, the release said. It utilizes a point-and-click model through which admins define the parameters of the prediction, including which Salesforce field to build it on and what data to use, the release said. One example given was that of attrition.

"The attrition score based on these signals can be directly embedded into the Salesforce customer account page and create a task, automatically alerting reps to high-risk customers so they can deliver personalized, one-on-one interactions to reduce attrition risk," the release said.

With Einstein Bots, developers and admins can use the same point-and-click interface to build custom chatbots. Because they leverage natural language processing, the bots can be used to communicate with customers, the release said. The bots use historical service data and CRM data to form their answers, but they can also hand the conversation off to a human employee if needed, the release said.

Some examples of Einstein Bots would be a chatbot that helps track a customer's order, or one that can reset passwords.

According to the release, myEinstein also includes the Einstein Language and Einstein Vision APIs that were launched back in June. Jim Sinai, vice president of product marketing for Einstein, said that myEinstein is "automating data science under the hood."

