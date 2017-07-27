Salesforce updates Service Cloud with more customization tools

Salesforce released an updated version of Service Cloud on Thursday that aims to make it easier for businesses to customize and extend the platform across an organization, as well as implement personalized customer service campaigns.

Among the new updates is an out-of-the-box set-up experience that Salesforce says simplifies the steps needed to deploy essential service flows. Additionally, there's a new batch of Lightning-Ready partner apps for the Service Cloud app builder.

The portal offers drag-and-drop functionality for bringing Lightning Components into Service Cloud. Salesforce said there are more than 75 Lightning-Ready service partner apps available today on the AppExchange as of today.

Other new features include a visual dashboard of customer service cases to help agents triage and prioritize, federated search to find records faster, a macro builder for creating reusable macros for common customer service scenarios, and a so-called 360 degree customer view that lists every previous interaction with a customer in one place

"The flexibility of Salesforce Lightning and the Service Cloud platform enables us to move quickly and break down technological barriers, so our customers can focus on what matters most for them--delivering truly differentiated service to their customers," said Mike Rosenbaum, EVP of CRM Apps at Salesforce.

The CRM giant's last big update to Service Cloud came in February, when the company rolled out Service Cloud Einstein, a souped up version of the customer service cloud designed to make work more intuitive for customer service agents and their managers.