Samsung to open Galaxy Tab S3 pre-orders March 17

Image: Samsung

We now know when Samsung's Galaxy Tab S3 will be available for purchase, and how much it's going to set you back.

As you may recall, Samsung unveiled the Tab S3 at the end of February during Mobile World Congress 2017. The Android 7.0 tablet is the Korean company's attempt to take on the iPad Pro, despite the overall struggles of the tablet market.

Included with the tablet is Samsung's S Pen stylus, for jotting notes and sketches, and an external keyboard will be available for purchase for $129.99.

Pre-orders for the tablet start Friday, March 17 at Samsung.com, Best Buy, and Amazon. In-store availability will begin March 24.

The Galaxy Tab S3 will start at $599. Samsung didn't provide pricing details for models with more storage, or the LTE version of the Tab S3. That's the same price as the base model 9.7-inch iPad Pro, except the Tab S3 comes with the S Pen whereas the Apple Pencil is an additional $99.

I had a chance to go hands-on with the tablet shortly before it was announced and came away impressed with its overall size and form factor. Still, one has to wonder how successful an Android tablet with little app support will really be.

Specifications of the Galaxy Tab S3: