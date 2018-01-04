​Samsung begins production of AI-boosted Exynos 9

Samsung Electronics has begun production of its Eyxnos 9810 application processor with boosted artificial intelligence (AI) features, the company announced.

The octa-core processor has four 2.9GHz cores. Samsung's own CPU design has improved the data pipeline and cache memory that is claimed to double single core capability and increase multi-core features by 40 percent.

The chip's neural network-based deep-learning feature allows it to process and classify images saved on the device faster.

Its 3D scanning allows for facial recognition, and comes with a separate security processing unit to manage face, iris, and fingerprint information, Samsung said.

The chip, through "intelligent image processing", allows for a real-time out-of-focus feature, and filming and capturing of high-quality images in the dark and while on the move.

It supports 120fps, 4K UHD video, and 10-bit high-efficiency video coding (HEVC) and VP9 for 1 billion colours.

The chip supports Cat.18 6CA (carrier aggregation) that will allow download speeds of up to 1.2Gbps and upload speed of 200Mbps. It has a 4x4 Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) multi-antenna and enhanced Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) technology that will allow it to access unlicensed spectrum, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

It was created with Samsung's second generation 10-nanometre process.

Along with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845, which also uses the process, the chips will likely power the upcoming Galaxy S9 phones.

Samsung moved from 14-nanometre to 10-nanometre for flagship phones last year. It could migrate to 8 nanometres as early as the second half of 2018.

