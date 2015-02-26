​Samsung begins production of next-gen embedded NAND flash

Samsung has begun production of Universal Flash Storage (UFS) chips, the world's first production example of the technology with a maximum capacity of 128 gigabytes, the South Korean tech giant has announced.

UFS applies international semiconductor standard setter JEDEC's latest UFS 2.0 interface, and is considered the next-generation NAND flash product after embedded Multi Media Cards (eMMC) to be used in mobile devices.

Samsung, the world's largest memory chip maker by revenue, said it used Command Queue, a technology applied in solid-state drives (SSD) to process input and output data simultaneously, which allows it to have a 2.7 times faster reading time than the average eMMC 5.0. (Image: Samsung/ZDNet Korea)

The latest chip achieved a random reading speed of 14,000 IOPs, 28 times faster than external memory cards, Samsung said, and will offer the best user experience when multitasking, even while watching ultra high-quality video content.

The UFS line-up will come in 32 gigabytes, 64 gigabytes, and 128 gigabytes of storage space, two times that of eMMC's 16 gigabytes, 32 gigabytes, and 64 gigabytes.

Like embedded Package-on-Package (ePoP), launched earlier this year by the firm, UFS can be stacked atop processors to allow smartphones to be thinner.

A Samsung spokesperson declined to comment on which client it is supplying the chips to.

However, it is widely expected that it will first be used in its upcoming Galaxy S6 smartphones, along with ePoP.

Meanwhile, Samsung is continuing the production of eMMCs, and has begun mass production of eMMC 5.1.

(Source: ZDNet Korea)