​Samsung begins selling Harman audio products in South Korea

Samsung Electronics will begin selling Harman's consumer audio products in South Korea on Tuesday, the company said.

Samsung, which acquired the US firm in March for $8 billion, will sell Harman's consumer audio brands JBL, AKG, and Harman Kardon, and a total of 40 models in speakers, earphones, and sound bars.

Samsung will begin sales in 30 of its own stores, the Samsung Digital Plaza, and widen them to all other local retailers by the end of the year.

It will build after-sales systems for the audio products and integrate them with existing service centers. Later this year, Samsung will also open Harman-specialized stores.

On the enterprise front, the South Korean tech giant has already begin integrating Harman's portfolio with its own.

Earlier this month, it deployed a 4K resolution LED screen for cinemas that uses Harman's audio systems.

It also plans to sell Harman car audio systems for connected cars along with its displays, chips, and batteries.

The South Korean tech giant's merger of the US auto and audio parts giant was first revealed in November last year.

Harman CEO Dinesh Paliwal said Samsung provides the company "with the scale, platform, and complementary technologies to accelerate growth and extend global market leadership in automotive, smart audio, and connected technologies".

As part of the acquisition, Harman's workforce, headquarters, facilities, and brands are retained.