Samsung Chromebook Plus goes on sale

If you're looking for a sub-$500 Chromebook with Android support, Samsung's new Chromebook Plus might be the device for you.

Must read: Apple won't do what's needed to save the iPad

The Chromebook Plus was, along with a Pro version, unveiled at CES 2017 back in January, and Samsung has made good on it's promise to get the Plus out early February (the Pro version has a preliminary release date of early Spring and a price tag of $549).

And for a $450 price tag, the Samsung Chromebook Plus features an impressive hardware specification:

2.0 GHz Hexa-core (dual ARM Cortex-A72, quad Cortex-A53 big.LITTLE configuration)

12.3-inch 2400 x 1600 LED display with a pixel density of 234 pixels-per-inch (higher pixel density than Apple's MacBook Pro)

360-degree rotating display

Built-in pen

4 GB RAM

32 GB eMMC storage

Spill-resistant keyboard

2 x USB-C ports

microSD slot

720p webcam

5140 mAh lithium ion battery

TPM support

So, should you got for the Plus or wait for the Pro to come out later this year?

The biggest difference between the Plus and the Pro is processor and storage - the Pro will be equipped with an Intel Core m3 processor and come with 32 gigabytes of storage. If you feel you need more horsepower and more local storage, the $100 is a small premium to pay. However, for most users the Plus is likely to be all the Chromebook they need.

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is available direct from Samsung as well as other retailers.

See also: