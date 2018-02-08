​Samsung, Cisco to trial 5G fixed wireless access in Romania

Samsung Electronics and Cisco will collaborate with France-based telco Orange to conduct 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) trial in Romania, the companies announced.
It will be the first multi-vendor environment customer trial in Europe and will last a month. The goal is to demonstrate how 5G can complement existing fiber deployments to deliver high-speed bandwidth services.
It will secure compatibility of equipment made by different vendors so that 5G can be built faster and safer going forward.
Orange, which operates in 29 countries globally, is the largest telco in Romania based on subscribers.
Samsung is to supply 5G home routers and compact 5G access units, as well as its radio frequency planning services.
Cisco will provide its Cisco Ultra Gateway Platform, offering a 5G virtual packet core based on Cisco NFV Infrastructure. The gateway will be deployed with control and user plane separation for enhanced throughput and flexibility.
Earlier this month, Samsung provided a prototype 5G tablet for Verizon and KT's 5G video call between Seoul and Minneapolis.
Verizon is planning to use the South Korean tech giant's network equipment for its 5G commercial rollout later this year.
Last year, Samsung trialled 5G on a moving in Japan with local telco KDDI.
