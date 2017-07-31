​Samsung develops 6CA-supporting LTE modem tech

Samsung Electronics has developed LTE modem technology that can achieve a maximum downlink speed of 1.2Gbps.

The firm's next mobile processors support 6CA, or carrier aggregation, which aggregates six bandwidths to boost data transmit speeds.

The South Korean tech giant worked closely with Anritsu, a telecommunication measuring instrument provider, for the new Cat.18 6CA LTE modem technology.

It supports 4x4 MIMO (multi-input, multi-output) and higher-order 256 quadrature amplitude modulation scheme to maximize data transfer rate. It has enhanced licensed-assisted access (eLAA) that can aggregate both licensed and unlicensed spectra.

The company begins mass production of the mobile processor that uses the technology by the end of the year, which will likely head to next year's flagship phones.

Samsung's Exynos 9 (8895) SoC had Cat.16 LTE modem with 1Gbps by supporting 5CA.

Earlier this year, the firm separated its contract making business from the logic chip business.

Samsung said it will surpass rival TSMC in 7-nanometer foundry when production begins next year.