​Samsung Dex to feature Daou Office

Samsung Electronics and Daou Tech have launched the Daou Office optimized for use in Samsung Dex, the companies have announced.

Those using their Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus with Daou Office installed can connect their phones with Samsung's Dex station to the document package.

There they can edit documents, write mail, perform electronics payments, and use instant messengers.

Daou Tech is a South Korean groupware firm that offers business and enterprise solutions in office and servers. Daou Office is being used by 600 local firms and was built to be compatible with mobile.

Samsung Dex was introduced with S8 series earlier this year, and is a docking station that allows the phones to be used like a PC when connected with a keyboard and a monitor.

It supports other office offerings from vendors such as Microsoft and Hancom.

Samsung said it will work with similar partners going forward to offer their solutions on Samsung Dex.