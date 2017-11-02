Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition: Enhanced security added to the best business smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8, see the ZDNet full review, is the best smartphone currently available for the business environment.

Samsung announced the Note 8 Enterprise Edition that provides a business-first device for the enterprise and SMB market. Samsung describes a couple of key features and benefits of this Note 8 Enterprise Edition:

Customization with Simplified Deployment & Management : The Galaxy Note8 Enterprise Edition offers both Samsung Knox Configure and Samsung Enterprise Firmware Over the Air (E-FOTA) to help reduce downtime and simplify the complexity of enterprise-wide smartphone deployments. Knox Configure lets IT admins quickly, securely and remotely configure and deploy branded, custom mobile experiences. E-FOTA enables IT admins to comprehensively manage a fleet of devices through centralized OS and software version control and scheduled updates.

: The Galaxy Note8 Enterprise Edition offers both Samsung Knox Configure and Samsung Enterprise Firmware Over the Air (E-FOTA) to help reduce downtime and simplify the complexity of enterprise-wide smartphone deployments. Knox Configure lets IT admins quickly, securely and remotely configure and deploy branded, custom mobile experiences. E-FOTA enables IT admins to comprehensively manage a fleet of devices through centralized OS and software version control and scheduled updates. Enhanced Security & Business Continuity: The Galaxy Note8 Enterprise Edition brings traditional PC-class product lifecycle support services to the smartphone. Devices receive regular monthly security updates for up to three years, and purchase assurance that they can buy the same device model up to two years from availability.

It is great to see Samsung's committment to regular security updates down in writing and over the past year we have seen it provide these updates on a timely basis to other flagship Samsung devices.

There are many reasons the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is best for the enterprise, including the large display, S Pen functionality, IP68 dust and water resistance, and more. The Note 8 Enterprise Edition will be available for $994.