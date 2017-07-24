Samsung Galaxy S8 Active shown off in leaked photos with flat display

(Image: Reddit)

Images and video hit the web over the weekend claiming to show the rugged, upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, along with some accompanied specifications.

The video (via 9to5Google) first appeared on Reddit, showing Samsung has opted to remove the curved screen of the Galaxy S8 on the Active version. The leaker, who has since deleted parts of the Reddit thread, claimed the Galaxy S8 Active will have a larger 4,000mAh battery, and it'll retain specifications similar to the Galaxy S8, including a 5.8-inch display.

As such, the Galaxy S8 Active is expected to have a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of built-in storage with the ability to expand with a microSD card, a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The prototype pictured is running Android 7.0 but is said to be updated with Android O come release.

The Galaxy S8 Active is also said to feature Qi wireless charging. The programmable Active button found on previous versions of the rugged handset will reportedly be replaced with a Bixby button to launch Samsung's new personal voice assistant.

Samsung has released an Active version of its Galaxy S lineup since the Galaxy S4. The leaker of the Galaxy S8 Active claims the device will be available on AT&T, but it's not clear when it will be available or how it will be priced.