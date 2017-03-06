Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus tech specs

Later this month - March 29 - Samsung will unveil its new flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8. But will it have what it takes to beat Apple's upcoming iPhone 8?
As with the 10th-anniversary OLED iPhone 8, we already know a lot about the Galaxy S8 and the S8 Plus thanks to extensive leaks.
Here's the likely technical specification of the Galaxy S8/S8 Plus:
Samsung Galaxy S8: Likely tech specs
- 5.8-inch (6.2-inch for the S8 Plus) 1440 x 2960 pixel 4K resolution Super AMOLED display
- Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip for US market (Exynos 8895 chip for international market)
- Adreno 540 GPU
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB/128GB storage
- 3,000mAh (3,500mAh for S8 Plus) battery
- 12-megapixel f/1.7 rear camera
- 8-megapixel front-facing camera
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Front-mounted iris scanner
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
- IP68 certification
- Corning Gorilla Glass 5 back panel
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- USB-C charging
- Fast wireless charging (15W output)
- microSD card slot (supporting up to 256GB)
- Samsung DeX HDMI dock (optional)
As for pricing, we have nothing yet, but this is a premium smartphone so expect pricing to be similar to that of the Galaxy S7/S7 Edge.
