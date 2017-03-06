Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus tech specs

After the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco and the huge buildup in anticipation of the iPhone 8, Samsung needs the Galaxy S8 to be a big hit.

Later this month - March 29 - Samsung will unveil its new flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8. But will it have what it takes to beat Apple's upcoming iPhone 8?

As with the 10th-anniversary OLED iPhone 8, we already know a lot about the Galaxy S8 and the S8 Plus thanks to extensive leaks.

Here's the likely technical specification of the Galaxy S8/S8 Plus:

Samsung Galaxy S8: Likely tech specs

  • 5.8-inch (6.2-inch for the S8 Plus) 1440 x 2960 pixel 4K resolution Super AMOLED display
  • Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip for US market (Exynos 8895 chip for international market)
  • Adreno 540 GPU
  • Android 7.0 Nougat
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB/128GB storage
  • 3,000mAh (3,500mAh for S8 Plus) battery
  • 12-megapixel f/1.7 rear camera
  • 8-megapixel front-facing camera
  • Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • Front-mounted iris scanner
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • IP68 certification
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 5 back panel
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • USB-C charging
  • Fast wireless charging (15W output)
  • microSD card slot (supporting up to 256GB)
  • Samsung DeX HDMI dock (optional)

As for pricing, we have nothing yet, but this is a premium smartphone so expect pricing to be similar to that of the Galaxy S7/S7 Edge.

