Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus tech specs

Later this month - March 29 - Samsung will unveil its new flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8. But will it have what it takes to beat Apple's upcoming iPhone 8?

As with the 10th-anniversary OLED iPhone 8, we already know a lot about the Galaxy S8 and the S8 Plus thanks to extensive leaks.

Here's the likely technical specification of the Galaxy S8/S8 Plus:

Samsung Galaxy S8: Likely tech specs

5.8-inch (6.2-inch for the S8 Plus) 1440 x 2960 pixel 4K resolution Super AMOLED display

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip for US market (Exynos 8895 chip for international market)

Adreno 540 GPU

Android 7.0 Nougat

4GB RAM

64GB/128GB storage

3,000mAh (3,500mAh for S8 Plus) battery

12-megapixel f/1.7 rear camera

8-megapixel front-facing camera

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Front-mounted iris scanner

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

IP68 certification

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 back panel

3.5mm headphone jack

USB-C charging

Fast wireless charging (15W output)

microSD card slot (supporting up to 256GB)

Samsung DeX HDMI dock (optional)

As for pricing, we have nothing yet, but this is a premium smartphone so expect pricing to be similar to that of the Galaxy S7/S7 Edge.

