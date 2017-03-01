The Samsung Galaxy S8 makes yet another early appearance

Evleaks

We've seen pictures, watched videos, and read rumors detailing Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S8 smartphone.

Now thanks to Evleaks, we have what appears to be the first leaked press render of the device.

The picture matches previous reports, claiming the S8 would lack a home button and feature a curved display with minimal bezels.

Previous leaks have shown Samsung moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phone, placing it next to the camera lens in order to include a larger screen without significantly increasing the size of the phone itself.

The latest rumors indicate to two different Galaxy S8 models, one with a 5.8-inch display, another with a 6.2-inch display. Keep in mind, however, rumors are just that -- rumors -- and plans can change, or leaks can be incorrect.

We won't truly know until Samsung's event o n March 29, where the company will unveil its highly anticipated follow-up to the beleaguered Note 7.

Samsung will livestream the Galaxy S8 announcement at www.samsung.com/galaxy at 11am ET on March 29. ZDNet will have writers on hand to cover the event.