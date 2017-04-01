Samsung Galaxy S8, Moto G5 Plus, and Huawei P10 (MobileTechRoundup show #394)

The Samsung Galaxy S8 was officially announced this week while we also spent time with a couple other new phones. Kevin and I continue our mobile banter after the latest Merseyside derby.

I headed out to New York City for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event last week and describe my day on MobileTechRoundup show #394. Kevin and I had plenty of other mobile tech to discuss too.

  • Recapping the Samsung Galaxy S8 event
  • Gear 360 and Samsung DeX look interesting
  • Kevin bought a Moto G5 Plus and is impressed
  • Huawei P10 hands on
  • Garmin's new Forerunner 935 is a less expensive Fenix 5
  • To VPN or not to VPN on personal devices?

Running time: 75 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 87MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

