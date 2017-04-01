Samsung Galaxy S8, Moto G5 Plus, and Huawei P10 (MobileTechRoundup show #394)

I headed out to New York City for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event last week and describe my day on MobileTechRoundup show #394. Kevin and I had plenty of other mobile tech to discuss too.
- Recapping the Samsung Galaxy S8 event
- Gear 360 and Samsung DeX look interesting
- Kevin bought a Moto G5 Plus and is impressed
- Huawei P10 hands on
- Garmin's new Forerunner 935 is a less expensive Fenix 5
- To VPN or not to VPN on personal devices?
Running time: 75 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 87MB)
