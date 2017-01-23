Samsung Galaxy S8 won't make appearance at Mobile World Congress

Screenshot

Scorned Note 7 owners who are anxiously awaiting the release of Samsung's next best thing, you're going to have to wait a bit longer than normal.

In an interview with Reuters, Samsung's mobile president DJ Koh confirmed what many already believed: Samsung will not announce the Galaxy S8 line at Mobile World Congress next month. Samsung has traditionally announced new phones at MWC, with a release shortly after.

Koh did not mention when the upcoming device will launch, but previous reports and rumors point to an April release.

Why the change? Samsung is taking its time to ensure it doesn't encounter another Note 7-type incident. On Sunday night, the company revealed two different issues in batteries produced by two different companies caused the fires.

In response to the issues that forced the company to recall three million Note 7 smartphones, the company is expanding its testing procedures to ensure every phone and battery it ships is safe.

Galaxy Note 7 fires may be caused by tight battery: