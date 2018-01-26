Samsung Galaxy S9 leaked renders show small design changes

CNET/CBS Interactive

Alleged renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus have leaked, thanks to VentureBeat's EvLeaks. The images show Samsung's next-generation flagship has a design closely aligned with the Galaxy S8 released in 2017 that includes a large display and small bezels.

The pair of smartphones will pack 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch Super AMOLED displays, EvLeaks reported, and focus more on component upgrades than design. Inside, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus will include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset in the US and China, and Exynos 9810 systems-on-chip in the rest of the world.

The Galaxy S9 model is said to get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and the Galaxy S9 Plus will get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

According to EvLeaks, both smartphones will have dual 12-megapixel primary cameras with variable aperture that switch between f/2.4 and smallest-in-class f/1.5. It will also be able to record "super slow-mo" video. A 8-megapixel camera and stereo speakers are expected on the front of the handsets.

A render of the rear of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus hasn't leaked, but the fingerprint sensor is said to be placed underneath the camera.

From early renders, it looks like the big design difference between the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S8 will be the positioning of cluster of cameras and sensors on the front of the devices. This could suggest Samsung is planning new facial recognition features to combat the iPhone X.

While remaining quiet on specifics, Samsung said earlier this week it will unveil the Galaxy S9 lineup on Feb. 25 at an event in Barcelona, Spain. Evleaks, who has a very solid track record with smartphone leaks, said the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus will ship worldwide on March 16.