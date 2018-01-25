Here's when Samsung will announce the Galaxy S9

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus on Feb. 25.

Samsung said Wednesday it will announce the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus at an Unpacked event on Feb. 25 in Barcelona, Spain, ahead of Mobile World Congress Feb. 26 to March 1.

The invite for the press event teases updates to the flagship lineup's camera with the tagline: "The Camera. Reimagined." Not many other details for Samsung's 2018 flagship are known, but the lineup is expected to keep a design similar to the Galaxy S8.

In a tweet, Samsung said "Unpacked will change how you experience everything."

Samsung's mobile boss DJ Koh told ZDNet at CES 2018 the company will reveal the Galaxy S9 with a sales date to the public at Mobile World Congress 2018. Samsung will hold its press event for the iPhone X competitor on Sunday before the mobile trade show begins.

The unveiling of the Galaxy S9 comes a month earlier than the Galaxy S8 in 2017. Sales will likely begin in March this year, a month earlier than the Galaxy S8's worldwide availability beginning in April 2017.

Koh also revealed to ZDNet earlier this month Samsung is planning to launch its foldable phone sometime next year. Samsung didn't mention if it will show the foldable phone at its late Feb. event.