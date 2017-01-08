Samsung Gear S, Gear Fit now compatible with iPhone

CNET/CBS Interactive

Samsung on Saturday released iOS apps for its Gear S2, Gear S3, and Gear Fit2, for the first time making the Tizen-based smartwatches compatible with Apple's mobile platform.

When the Gear wearables are paired with iOS using Bluetooth, Samsung's apps manage and monitor features and applications installed through Gear Appstore.

"While features and functions will vary by device, iOS users will be able to enjoy the Samsung Gear S3's timeless and stylish design, IP68 water and dust resistance, as well as the built-in GPS, Alti/barometer and Speedometer apps," Samsung said in a statement.

"Users will also be able to track their fitness by monitoring distance and route traveled, running pace, calories burned and heart rate."

The move came at the end of the Consumer Electronics Show this week in Las Vegas, Na.

Cupertino's Apple Watch is not compatible with Android.

You can download the app for Gear S and Gear Fit on the App Store if you have an iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus or iPhone SE running iOS 9.0 or above