​Samsung HMD Odyssey goes on sale in Korea on November 21

Image: Samsung

Samsung's HMD Odyssey Mixed Reality headset will go on sale in South Korea on November 21, the company has announced.

The high-end headset of Microsoft's Windows 10 Mixed Reality platform -- which was unveiled last month has since gone on sale in the US -- will be priced at 790,000 won in the country.

It will be available to try out and purchase at a total of 40 major shopping venues in the country, including at Samsung Digital Plazas, the tech giant's own local retail brand.

Microsoft will offer over 50 apps starting on launch day, the company said. Currently, over 22,000 apps that support Mixed Reality are registered on its store.

Odyssey offers an 110-degree viewing angle with a dual 3.5-inch AMOLED display and maximum resolution of 2880x1600.

It has a built-in microphone and Harman's AKG headset that offers 360-degree sound. Samsung bought Harman earlier this year and has been actively merging its portfolio with its product line.

Odyssey also has an embedded camera sensor and can be linked with a 6DOF (six degrees of freedom) motion controller. It also comes with two accompanying controllers.

It can be used right away with PCs supporting Windows 10.

