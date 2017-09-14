Samsung, Kakao to cooperate on AI, voice recognition

Samsung Electronics and chat giant Kakao will cooperate on AI and voice recognition, the companies have announced.

The two South Korean firms will sync Bixby and Kakao I, their respective AI platforms, and will work closely together to expand South Korea's AI ecosystem, they said.

Samsung will offer Bixby users Kakao I-based content and lifestyle services. Kakao I users, in turn, will be able to use Bixby's voice command to activate their services.

The two companies will showcase services and products that combine the two platforms later this year. They will expand the cooperation to wearables and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Bixby's voice command is currently available in English and Korean and rolled out in over 200 countries worldwide in August.

A Chinese version is being prepared that will roll out after Galaxy Note 8 sales begin in the country on September 29.

Samsung last month said it wants to put more AI and voice recognition features in its home appliances going forward. It wants smart features applied to all its home appliance products by 2020, it added.

Kakao is cooperating with POSCO and GS to put its AI platform in their smart homes. The chat giant is also cooperating with Hyundai-Kia for in-car voice recognition.

Kakao is preparing to launch is AI-based speaker Kakao Mini, while Samsung will launch theirs next year.