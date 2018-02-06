​Samsung launches dual camera solution for budget phones

(Samsung)

Samsung Electronics has launched a dual camera solution aimed at budget smartphones.

ISOCELL Dual offers Samsung's ISOCELL brand of image sensors with its own software algorithm.

By combining light information absorbed from two sensors, dual cameras on smartphones offer better refocusing and brighter pictures in low-light settings compared to single cameras. Samsung first adopted dual camera with the Galaxy Note 8 launched last year.

The offering of both the image sensor and algorithm will save development time and resolve optimization difficulties for smartphone makers as they conventionally use separate vendors for the sensors and software, the South Korean tech giant said.

ISOCELL Dual was designed to be applicable for phones with application processors that have weak image signal process capacity, allowing for wider adoption of dual camera features, Samsung said.

When a 1.3 megapixel and 0.5 megapixel image sensors are paired, the firm offers software with a strong refocusing feature. A dual 0.8 megapixel camera offers strengthened low-light filming software.

Samsung said it will offer a variety of combinations for ISOCELL Dual solutions going forward.

The South Korean tech giant is runner-up in image sensors to Japan's Sony.

In October, Samsung launched two new sensors under the ISOCELL brand, built slimmer to fit into large-screened, bezel-less phones.

It launched a dual pixel image sensor back in 2016 that was used for the S7 series up to the S8 series last year.

