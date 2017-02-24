​Samsung Pay launches in Malaysia

Samsung Pay, the South Korean tech giant's namesake mobile payment service, has launched in Malaysia.

It is the eleventh country Samsung Electronics has rolled out the service to since the its debut two years ago in the US and South Korea.

Most recently it was launched in Singapore, Australia, and Thailand.

Samsung has partnered with Malaysia's Maybank, Commerce International Merchant Bank, and branches of Standard Chartered Bank and Citibank in the country to offer credit cards and pre-paid cards, the company said.

It also partnered with local royalty card firms B Infinite, BonusLink, and Sunway Pals. The royalty cards are membership cards that allow consumers to collect points when using partnered shops, which can later be used like cash.

Samsung said the offer was part of its added-value strategy to cater to the need of local markets. It also supports transportation cards in Singapore, membership cards in Australia, and gift cards in Thailand.

In the long run, the South Korean tech giant wants to evolve Samsung Pay from a mobile payment to a "mobile wallet".

Samsung Pay boss Injong Rhee told ZDNet in an interview that the service will cover more commerce activities and expand abroad.