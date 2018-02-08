​Samsung produces 256GB eUFS for cars

Samsung Electronics has begun production and supply of a 256GB eUFS for use in next-generation cars, the company has announced.
It is the successor to its 128GB eUFS version launched in September last year.
The memory chip is designed for use in advanced driver assistance systems, infotainment, and dashboard systems in luxury sedans, sports cars, and other premium automobiles, the company said.
Like its predecessor, it has a read speed of up to 850 megabytes (MB) per second and a random reading speed of 45,000 input/output operations per second. It comes with a data refresh feature where data will be moved to new cells after a certain time.
Heat resistance is important for memory in cars, and Samsung will guarantee performance at between minus 40 Celsius and 105 Celsius. The range is wider compared to embedded multi media card (eMMC) 5.0 that guaranteed between -40 Celsius to 85 Celsius in save mode and between -25 Celsius to 85 Celsius in operation mode.
The chip comes with Samsung's patented temperature notification feature. If the temperature exceeds 105 Celsius or a set level, the sensor will signal the host application processor to bring it down.
Samsung formed the automotive business back in 2015 and designated it as the next growth engine.
It acquired US audio and auto-component giant Harman for $8 billion last year to that end.
It is already producing 512GB eUFS for mobile that will feature in upcoming flagship phones this year.
PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE
Samsung to supply car infotainment to ride-hailing firm Grab
Samsung Electronics will supply its car infotainment system to Southeast Asian taxi-hailing firm Grab's cabs.
Samsung launches 800GB Z-SSD for supercomputing
The new SZ985 SSD boasts a ultra-low latency of 16 microseconds.
Samsung unveils 4K-ready 860 Pro and 860 Evo SSDs with V-NAND
Samsung offers pro-level SSD storage for consumers with graphics intensive workloads.
Garmin launches Alexa-controlled infotainment platform
Garmin's platform will also have predictive algorithms to give weather conditions expected along any route.
Connected cars: What happens to your data after you leave your rental car behind?
Personal information stored on infotainment systems of hire cars can linger long after the rental is over. So who is responsible for making sure it is wiped?
Nissan's plan for safer autonomous driving? Connect the car to a human brain (TechRepublic)
Instead of removing the driver, new Nissan technology builds off the human brain for safer, more comfortable driving.
Join Discussion