​Samsung produces 256GB eUFS for cars

Samsung Electronics has begun production and supply of a 256GB eUFS for use in next-generation cars, the company has announced.

It is the successor to its 128GB eUFS version launched in September last year.

The memory chip is designed for use in advanced driver assistance systems, infotainment, and dashboard systems in luxury sedans, sports cars, and other premium automobiles, the company said.

Like its predecessor, it has a read speed of up to 850 megabytes (MB) per second and a random reading speed of 45,000 input/output operations per second. It comes with a data refresh feature where data will be moved to new cells after a certain time.

Heat resistance is important for memory in cars, and Samsung will guarantee performance at between minus 40 Celsius and 105 Celsius. The range is wider compared to embedded multi media card (eMMC) 5.0 that guaranteed between -40 Celsius to 85 Celsius in save mode and between -25 Celsius to 85 Celsius in operation mode.

The chip comes with Samsung's patented temperature notification feature. If the temperature exceeds 105 Celsius or a set level, the sensor will signal the host application processor to bring it down.

Samsung formed the automotive business back in 2015 and designated it as the next growth engine.

It acquired US audio and auto-component giant Harman for $8 billion last year to that end.

It is already producing 512GB eUFS for mobile that will feature in upcoming flagship phones this year.

