Samsung providing exclusive Olympic Winter Games edition Galaxy Note 8 to world athletes

A couple of years ago Samsung handed out 12,500 Galaxy S7 Edge devices to Olympians participating in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. This year, athletes participating in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Samsung's home country of South Korea will receive a limited edition Galaxy Note 8.

The PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition Galaxy Note 8 is not available to purchase anywhere so if you were hoping to get one, you needed to have spent years training hard to earn a spot on an Olympic team. Over 4,000 devices will be delivered to athletes and qualified staff to help them connect and capture their best moments during the Olympics.

Image: Samsung

This special edition Note 8 will have a glossy white back to celebrate the winter them and white S Pen with gold highlights. Gold Olympic rings will also be present on the device. The Note 8 will also have PyeongChang 2018 themed wallpapers and apps designed to enhance the Olympic Games experience.

Younghee Lee, CMO and Executive Vice President, Samsung Electronics, stated:

Throughout our 20-year legacy as an Olympic partner, Samsung has showcased our support of the Olympic Movement by helping spread the Olympic Spirit and enhance connections through our latest technological innovations and immersive experiences. We're proud to provide the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition to all athletes in an effort to help them to stay connected, capture and share one of the most memorable moments of their lives.

Samsung will also be providing these special edition Note 8 devices to participants of the Paralympic Winter Games that also include cases with the Paralympic Games logo.