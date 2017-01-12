Samsung begins rolling out Android Nougat to Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge

CNET/CBS Interactive

Samsung started to roll out the latest version of Android, dubbed Nougat, to its flagship Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge smartphones on January 12.

The Android 7.0 update is rolling out now, with beta testers seemingly able to make the first grab at the 215mb update, according to SamMobile. The update should be available to more users in the coming days, as Samsung previously hinted Monday, January 17 as the release date.

Google first released Android Nougat to its Nexus line in August 2016. The update comes with split screen app view, support for in-line notification reply, a Doze battery saving feature, and more.

