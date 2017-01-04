Samsung says Galaxy Note 7 report coming soon

Samsung says it will reveal its findings from a probe into the Galaxy Note 7, "very soon," after it was recalled and discontinued when it caught fire in several instances around the globe in fall 2016.

"As you know, this year was a challenging year for Samsung. Some of you were directly impacted and many of you certainly saw the media coverage." Tim Baxter, president and chief operating officer of Samsung Electronics America, said at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Wednesday. "We continue our intensive efforts to understand what happened."

"Very soon we will be sharing ... the report on the Galaxy Note 7," he added. "Despite our setbacks, we have not, nor will we, stop innovating. In fact we've made significant strides in the US."

We have reached out to Samsung in hopes of learning more specifics. Earlier media reports noted Samsung is close to sharing findings from its probe.

While the Galaxy Note 7 report will be closely watched, Samsung continued to roll out its products at CES.

Past the washers and monster television sets, Samsung announced its next duo of Chromebooks: the Samsung Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Samsung's Chromebooks were made with help from Google, and Google Play Store will come installed with Android app support out of the box. Both feature a 360-degree rotating touchscreen, built-in stylus, Quad HD 2400x1600 resolution display, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

The Plus version features an ARM processor, while the Pro packs a beefier Intel Core M3 processor.

The Chromebook Plus will be priced at $449 and will go on sale February 12. It's not clear what the more expensive Pro model will be priced at, though Samsung said it will be available later in the spring.