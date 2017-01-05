​Samsung SDS develops Tizen-based EMM for wearables

Samsung SDS, the IT service affiliate of Samsung Electronics, has developed a Tizen-based EMM solution for wearables, the company announced.

The solution will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show and can be used independently on smartwatches without smartphones, Samsung said.

The app is directly installed on smartwatches and is optimized for workers who need hands free while constantly on-the-go, as well as continuous coordination between co-workers.

While companies had been hesitant to adopt wearables due to security concerns and additional hassle in using smartphone apps, it said, the Tizen-based EMM solves that problem.

The new solution will best for airline stewardess, airport employees, and managers at theme parks, the company said.

The app can be installed on Samsung Gear S3 and an IT manager can remote-control data movements, Samsung added.

GPS and NFC features can also be controlled remotely, allowing for controlled battery life on smartwatches.

Samsung SDS's EMM solutions are certified by the Common Criteria laid out by the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP), managed by the NSA.

Last year in May, the company signed a partnership with IBM to expand security cloud services in Asia with energy and utility firms.