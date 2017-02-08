Samsung SDS gets certification for EMM solution on iOS

The iOS version of Samsung SDS' enterprise mobile management (EMM) solution has received the Common Criteria (CC) validation by the US' National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP), the company announced.

It follows approval for the Android version of the solution back in 2015.

Samsung SDS, the IT service affiliate of Samsung Electronics, said it strengthened security logic behind authentication and policy features on phones to receive the approval from NIAP, under the National Security Agency (NSA).

The South Korean tech giant said it will further attempt to clinch public projects in the US, where currently Apple devices are predominantly used.

In January, Samsung SDS showed off an EMM solution for wearable devices.

Samsung SDS is diversifying its portfolio, focusing on security, distribution, and virtual currency for the Internet of Things (IoT).

It acquired UK cyber security firm Darktrace last year and invested in Korean blockchain platform developer Blocko.

It is also partnered with IBM in enterprise cloud security for energy and utility firms in Asia.