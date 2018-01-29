Samsung SDS, Spotinst to cooperate on cloud managed services

Samsung SDS and Spotinst will collaborate on cloud managed service businesses, the companies have announced.

Spotinst, founded in Israel in 2015, offers solutions that can predict customers' cloud usage and availability, allowing them seamless usage and reduced costs.

Samsung SDS will apply Spotinst's technology into its cloud management platform, Global One View.

Customers won't have to access AWS or Azure separately and can see server usage, saved data capacity, and expected costs on one screen, Samsung SDS said.

The South Korean tech giant said it will continue to collaborate with cloud technology partners to strengthen its cloud managed services.

The company already collaborates with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Virtustream, as it attempts to expand its presence globally.

Last year, it announced a partnership with BioCatch to apply behavioral biometrics to its Nexsign authentication platform.

In September, it won an order from Seoul's municipal government to apply blockchain in governance. In the same month, it launched an AI chat bot for businesses called Brity.

