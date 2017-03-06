Samsung to begin Galaxy S8 pre-orders on April 10: Report

Evleaks

Samsung plans to begin pre-orders for its upcoming Galaxy S8 smartphone on April 10, two weeks after its unveiling, according to The Investor.

It's believed Samsung will ship the Galaxy S8 on April 21. There will be two models, 5.7-inch and 6.2-inch, the South Korea-based news outlet reported.

Samsung is hosting an event on March 29 in New York City to unveil its next flagship smartphone, as it looks to rebound from an embarrassing Galaxy Note 7 flop. Rumors and leaks point to a near bezel-less display and fingerprint sensor on the rear of the device.

Evleaks of VentureBeat reported specifications months earlier:

Display : 5.8-inch QHD AMOLED/6.2-inch QHD AMOLED

: 5.8-inch QHD AMOLED/6.2-inch QHD AMOLED Processor : Snapdragon 835 (or 10nm Samsung Exynos chipset, depending on market)

: Snapdragon 835 (or 10nm Samsung Exynos chipset, depending on market) Battery : 3000mAh/3500mAh

: 3000mAh/3500mAh RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Storage : 64GB with microSD support up to 256GB

: 64GB with microSD support up to 256GB Ports : USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack

: USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Camera : 12MP rear (f/1.7), 8MP front (f/1.7) with iris scanner included

: 12MP rear (f/1.7), 8MP front (f/1.7) with iris scanner included Connection: USB-C

USB-C Fingerprint sensor: Rear mounted

The Investor reported there will be a dedicated button to launch Bixby -- Samsung's upcoming AI voice assistant.

Samsung will livestream the Galaxy S8 announcement at www.samsung.com/galaxy at 11am ET on March 29, 2017. ZDNet will have writers on hand to cover the event.