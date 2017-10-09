​Samsung to install HDR cinema LED in Thailand

Samsung has signed its first overseas supply deal for its Cinema LED, its high-resolution LED screen designed for movie theaters.

The deal with Thai cinema chain Major Cineplex will see Samsung install the 10.3 metre wide 4K, High Dynamic Range (HDR)-supporting screen at the Siam Paragon Cineplex in Bangkok. It will open in February next year.

Major Cineplex has 110 cinemas and 668 theaters in Thailand.

Samsung installed the first Cinema LED in South Korea in July at Lotte Cinema in Seoul. It built its second at another Lotte Cinema in the city of Busan last month. Samsung said it hopes to clinch more deals abroad, in the US, Europe, and Asia.

The company said the screen boasts 10 times the brightness of conventional projectors.

Brightness is key to enjoying the full potential of HDR, and something the firm has consistently focused on during promotion of its screen products. The company has said its premium QLED TVs boasts higher brightness than rival OLED products.

The company bought LED firm Yesco in 2015 to expand its enterprise LED business. Last year it installed a full HD LED scoreboard in a baseball stadium in Korea last year. The firm has also installed screens in barber shops and on the back of trucks.

HDR Cinema LED is part of Samsung's larger B2B display business.