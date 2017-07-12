Samsung reportedly plans to launch Galaxy Note 8 on August 23 in NYC

Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 was a huge failure. (Image: CNET/CBS Interactive)

Samsung plans to launch its Galaxy Note 8 handset on Aug. 23 at an event in New York, according to The Bell.

A Samsung spokesperson told The Investor the larger-screen handset will be unveiled later next month in New York, but the company wouldn't confirm the reported date of Aug. 23.

The Galaxy Note 8, a followup to the Galaxy Note 7 failure, will reportedly feature a 6.3-inch display and design cues similar to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The screen size will be 0.6-inch larger than the Galaxy Note 7 last year and 0.1-inch larger than the S8 Plus, a report from June said.

Following it ending Galaxy Note 7 production in October 2016 after a recall due to recurrent issues of exploding batteries, Samsung confirmed a Galaxy Note 8 was coming.

Samsung is said to include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, an English version of its Bixby AI assistant, a S-Pen capable of translation functions, and a dual-lens camera on the Galaxy Note 8. It would be the first time Samsung has used a dual camera for its smartphone.

In the past, Samsung debuted the Note phone in September at the IFA trade show in Berlin. With an August launch, it could be trying to beat Apple to the punch, as Apple is expected to launch a new iPhone in September.

Of course, rumors should be taken with a healthy dose of salt, as company plans often change.