​Samsung to recycle 157 tons of Note 7 materials

Samsung Electronics will recycle and reuse materials from recalled Galaxy Note 7 units, the company announced.

The South Korean tech giant expects to recover around 157 tons of gold, silver, cobalt, and copper from the process, which will start this month.

Key components such as the OLED display, memory, and camera modules will be reused or sold as well, the company said.

Earlier this month, the company launched the Galaxy Note FE, or Galaxy Note Fandom Edition, in South Korea, which utilised unused or unboxed Note 7s. All remaining stock will be part of the recycling initiative.

Greenpeace -- which has consistently called for Samsung to announce a plan that deposes the Note 7 in an environmentally friendly manner -- welcomed the decision but said such policies must now apply to other products as well.

Samsung said it will expand eco-friendly policies for the making of new products and disposal of materials going forward.

Samsung sold millions of the Galaxy Note 7 phablet last year before it was recalled due to faulty batteries catching fire.

The company's mobile business has recovered with the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus since the fallout last year, which sold 5 million units globally in less than a month.