Samsung to release folding smartphone in Q3 2017: Report

SAMSUNG CSC. (File photo)

Samsung has teased foldable phones for years, but they finally may be released to the market.

Samsung plans to unveil the foldable smartphones in Q3 2017, after years of concept tests, according to the Korea Herald.

Codenamed Project Valley, one of Samsung's upcoming phones is said to have a flexible display that folds open into a 7-inch tablet. The newspaper said Samsung first planned a fold-in phone, but scrapped the idea as customers may find it inconvenient to unfold the phone.

Samsung plans to initially ship 100,000 units in the third quarter, the Korea Herald's source said.

Specifications of Samsung's foldable phone weren't shared. In 2015, the South Korea-based company filed for smartphone folding patents.

Samsung couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Bloomberg first reported Samsung's foldable screen plans in June 2016. It was believed Samsung may unveil the new phones at Mobile World Congress in February, however that date may have slipped based on the Korea Herald's new report.

Samsung isn't a stranger to debuting a different type of smartphone. Take for instance the Galaxy S7 Edge, a hit from Samsung with a curved display.

LG is also planning to produce 100,000 foldable smartphones in the fourth quarter, the Korea Herald reported.

Samsung Gear S3 launches in the US, UK: