​Samsung to reveal QLED monitor with Thunderbolt 3 at CES

Samsung Electronics will unveil a curved QLED monitor featuring Thunderbolt 3 connectivity at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next week, the company has revealed.

The 34-inch CJ791 comes with a single Thunderbolt 3 cable that will move data at a speed of up to 40 Gigabits per second, four times faster than conventional USB alternatives.

The Thunderbolt 3 interface will also allow the monitor to provide up to 85 watts of laptop charging power.

The monitor has a 3440x1440 QHD resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio and comes with a height-adjustable stand.

The wide-view makes it optimal for professionals and gamers, Samsung said.

Like is predecessors, it offers 178-degree viewing and color reproduction rate of 125 percent.

Samsung will also unveil new models for its flagship QLED TV, which uses the same quantum dot technology as the monitors.

The company is also expected to showoff a Micro LED TV for the first time.

