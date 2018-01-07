CES: ​Samsung to show off AI-applied 8K QLED TV

Samsung Electronics will show off a new 85-inch QLED TV that uses artificial intelligence technology to convert low resolution videos into 8K at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this week, the company has said.

The new model of Samsung's flagship TV line will automatically correct the brightness, contrast, and blurring of low resolution videos using the optimal filter to convert it to high resolution.

The company will use a database of millions of videos it studied that allowed the process to be achieved. There is also no gradation loss that conventionally happens in the conversion process, the South Korean tech giant added.

The technology also automatically optimizes sound; for example, in live sports matches the sound of spectators will increase, and for music concerts the sound from the stage will be optimized.

Samsung said while 8K TVs exist, the amount of 8K content available didn't back them up, but this technology will overcome such obstacles.

The company said 8K QLED TVs that uses the technology will come in over 65-inch sizes and go on sale in the second half of this year.

Rival LG is set to show off an 88-inch 8K OLED display at the tradeshow.

Samsung will also reportedly unveil a 150-inch Micro LED TV for the first time at CES.

Related Coverage

Dell shows off new 'world's smallest' 13" laptop in anticipation of CES 2018 (TechRepublic)

The new XPS 13 laptop is filled with improvements, and Dell manages to pack them all into a smaller machine.

Lenovo preempts CES with new ThinkPads, Yoga, monitors (TechRepublic)

New ThinkPad models feature USB Type-C power adapters, 8th Generation Intel Core processors, and more.

Microsoft's IoT strategy is about the cloud more than the 'things'

Microsoft Azure, not Windows, provides the underpinnings of Kohler's smart appliance platform which Kohler is unveiling at CES 2018.

CES 2018 likely to feature a heavy dose of blockchain, cryptocurrency

Rest assured digital money, blockchain and cryptocurrency will be key themes at CES 2018 as tech vendors aim to ride shotgun with the latest buzzword.

Hyundai and Volkswagen partner with Aurora Innovation for driverless cars

The two motoring giants have separately teamed up with Aurora Innovation to bring the reality of self-driving cars one step closer.