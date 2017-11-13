Samsung's Black Friday ad features deals on its laptops, Galaxy tablets

Following Dell and HP, Samsung is the latest PC maker that is having a Black Friday sale on its own website. Its leaked ad even has deals on some systems that its retail partners haven't featured in its promotions.

Ironically, the sales Samsung is listing that other retailers are also discounting aren't all that great. For instance, it has the Chromebook 3 configuration with Intel Celeron processor and 2GB of RAM for $149.99, but Walmart and Staples will be selling it for $119. Likewise, its deals on its Galaxy Tab A tablets (like the 10.1-inch version for $179.99) are basically in line with what other stores are offering. (Samsung's Black Friday sale starts next Sunday, however, so you can at least buy one sooner from its website.)

What's interesting about Samsung's ad instead are the deals it's offering that its retail partners aren't listing. We haven't seen its Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro in other Black Friday ads, but they will be $100 cheaper at Samsung.com, falling to $349.99 and $449.99, respectively. Likewise, its pricier Galaxy tablets have largely not been promoted, but Samsung itself will have models such as the Tab S3 9.7-inch slate with bundled S Pen for $479.99 or the massive 18.4-inch Galaxy View with 1080p HD display for $379.99, both $120 off.

Also thus far exclusive to Samsung's site is a sale on its Galaxy Book convertible, a Surface Book competitor with Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, 12-inch screen, and bundled keyboard cover and S Pen for $949.99, or $180 off the current price. If you prefer a traditional laptop instead, the 13-inch Notebook 9 Pro with Core i5-7200U, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and 1080p display will be $749.99, and the 15-inch Notebook 9 Pro with the same processor and RAM but double the SSD capacity is $899.99, both $200 less than the current price.

Finally, Samsung is discounting its all-in-one PC with Core i5-7400T processor, 12 gigs of RAM, terabyte hard drive, and 23.8-inch full HD display. Currently $999.99 on the Samsung website, it will be $799.99 during the Black Friday special.