Samsung's new smartphone is out: Not the Galaxy S8 but something far beefier

Image: Samsung

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Xcover 4, its tough new smartphone for anyone who needs a device that has to be able to survive a thrashing in the elements.

While fans eagerly await the launch of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Edge later this month, the Xcover 4 is another Samsung phone that demonstrates its efforts to make a Galaxy phone for just about everyone.

Its latest Galaxy Xcover is for those who don't really care about its Galaxy S premium features, but do need a mid-range phone that can survive being dropped into water and extreme temperatures.

As with 2015's Galaxy XCover 3, Samsung is promoting its rugged successor as IP68-certified, as well as certified to MIL-STD 810G, a set of guidelines for equipment made for the US military.

While the IP68 certification means the device is protected against dust and water, MIL-STD 810G covers things like extreme temperatures, mechanical shocks, intense sunlight, and salt-water mist.

Some companies that provide phones to employees might appreciate the additional ruggedness. Also, according to Samsung, gloves won't prevent owners of the Xcover 4 from making calls, writing messages, or tapping on apps.

The rugged phone comes with Android Nougat 7.0 and features a 720 x 1,280-pixel display, with a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage and microSD card support, according to the specs sheet. It weighs 182gm (6.4oz) and comes with a 2,800mAh battery. The phone has a 13-megapixel main camera and five-megapixel front-facing camera.

These would all be welcome improvements for anyone looking to upgrade from the Galaxy XCover 3, which launched two years ago with Android 4.4 KitKat installed. That model featured a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 1.5GB RAM, 8GB storage, a display at 480 x 800-pixel resolution, and a five-megapixel main camera with a two-megapixel front camera.

The Galaxy Xcover 4 will go on sale in Europe in April for €259 ($272) and is available only in black, according to Samsung Germany.

